Could dog nannies earn up to $1,34,000 in a year?

The United States is witnessing a surge in demand for a new breed of premium pet care professionals known as "dog nannies" or "dog governesses." This trend has been particularly pronounced among affluent households, with requests for dog nannies tripling over the past year, according to Household Staffing, an American domestic placement agency.

Role definition Difference between dog nanny and dog sitter Dog nannies differ from traditional dog sitters in that they provide more comprehensive care, reported Wion. While dog sitters usually offer short visits and walks, dog nannies often work 40-50 hours a week. They may even live in the owner's home full-time, caring for the pet during the owner's absences. Some dog nannies have veterinary or professional animal-care training, making their hiring process similar to that of childcare professionals.

Demand surge Where is the demand for dog nannies concentrated? The demand for dog nannies is concentrated in wealthy US regions such as Manhattan, Brooklyn, South Florida, the Hamptons, and parts of California. The trend is linked to affluent pet owners who see their pets as family members or surrogate children. In the Hamptons, a luxury pet-care ecosystem has emerged where trainers prepare dogs for yachts, helicopters, and private jets.

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Salary details How much do dog nannies make? Dog nannies command high salaries, with full-time workers earning around $40-50 per hour. Live-in dog nannies can make between $500 and $800 per day. Some positions even come with employee benefits typically offered by major corporations. The trend is also gaining traction in the UK, where a London-based billionaire family in 2023 advertised a live-in dog nanny role paying £1,00,000 (approximately $1,34,000) annually, far above the average UK salary of £50,000 per year.

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