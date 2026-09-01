Canada to impose up to 50% tariffs on US imports
Business
Starting September 8, 2026, Canada is slapping tariffs of up to 50% on hundreds of US products.
This move, covering C$27.6 billion ($19.9 billion) in imports, based on 2024 data, is a direct response to new US taxes and aims to shield Canadian industries like steel from tough American trade policies.
Steel aluminum tariffs, C$7.5 billion relief
Many US steel and aluminum will face the highest tariffs, along with dairy staples like milk and cream.
Cheese gets a smaller hit (25%), while things like plywood, furniture, vehicles, and farm equipment see rates between 15% and 50%.
To soften the blow for local businesses and workers, Canada has rolled out a C$7.5 billion relief package (think loans and tweaks to employment insurance) to help those affected by these new trade rules.