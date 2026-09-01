Canada to impose up to 50% tariffs on US imports

Many US steel and aluminum will face the highest tariffs, along with dairy staples like milk and cream.

Cheese gets a smaller hit (25%), while things like plywood, furniture, vehicles, and farm equipment see rates between 15% and 50%.

To soften the blow for local businesses and workers, Canada has rolled out a C$7.5 billion relief package (think loans and tweaks to employment insurance) to help those affected by these new trade rules.