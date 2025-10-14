Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO fully subscribed
Canara HSBC Life Insurance's IPO wrapped up fully subscribed as of October 14, 2025, mostly thanks to strong interest from big institutional investors.
The public issue, open from October 10 to 14, didn't see much buzz from retail buyers but still managed a solid finish.
Price band and minimum investment
The offer includes 23.75 crore shares, priced between ₹100-106 each.
For retail investors, the minimum bid is 140 shares—so you'd need about ₹14,840 if you go for the top price.
No big hype in the gray market so far, so the listing price is likely to stay close to that upper band.
Who are the sponsors?
Launched in 2007, this insurer is a joint venture between Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific).
Key dates to remember
IPO share allotment happens on October 15 and shares hit investor accounts by October 16.
The stock will start trading on both BSE and NSE on October 17.