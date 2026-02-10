Cango sells 4,451 Bitcoin for $305 million USDT
Cango, a Dallas-based crypto mining company, just sold 4,451 Bitcoin for $305 million USDT.
The board gave the green light to help pay down a Bitcoin-backed loan and put more muscle behind their AI computing plans.
Cango's mining and AI plans
Cango has been operating mining sites across multiple regions (start date not specified in the source).
They've announced plans to roll out modular GPU nodes for small and mid-sized businesses—part of a bigger move to blend energy use with AI tech.
