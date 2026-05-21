Cashify launches 1st Select store in Bengaluru for refurbished gadgets
Cashify just launched its first-ever Cashify Select store in Bengaluru, giving tech lovers a new spot to check out premium refurbished gadgets.
You'll find flagship smartphones, MacBooks, gaming consoles, wearables, and more, plus options to trade in or upgrade your old device for something better and more affordable.
Cashify targets young professionals gamers startups
The store is designed for young professionals, gamers, and startup folks who want top-tier devices without the hefty price tag.
Cashify promises quality checks, warranties, and solid after-sales support.
As co-founder Nakul Kumar puts it, "Bengaluru has always been one of the most mature technology markets in the country,"
With over 250 stores across India already, this move strengthens Cashify's presence in one of the country's biggest tech hubs.