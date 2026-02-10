CBDT drafts new income tax rules: What it means Business Feb 10, 2026

Big news for anyone dreading tax season: the Income Tax Department just released draft rules, with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issuing a statement about the public consultation, to seriously simplify India's income tax process, starting April.

They're asking for public feedback, and the public consultation is open, so there's still time to weigh in.