CBDT proposes new Income-tax rules: What changes you can expect

PAN needed for big transactions

If you're making cash deposits or withdrawals over ₹10 lakh in a year, buying a car above ₹5 lakh, or dealing with property worth more than ₹20 lakh—you'll need to quote your PAN.

Even big spends at hotels or events (over ₹1 lakh) will need it now.

Plus, opening any insurance account will require your PAN from day one.