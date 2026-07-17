CBI files 2nd charge sheet alleging 19,694.33 cr RCom diversion
Big news: The CBI has filed its second charge sheet in the Reliance Communications case, now accusing Netizen Engineering Pvt. Ltd. and its directors Anil Kalya and Tunu Sahu of criminal conspiracy, misappropriation, and cheating.
The alleged scam totals about ₹19,694.33 crore, money that was diverted from public sector banks through shady transactions.
Investigators say Netizen Engineering was pass-through
According to investigators, Netizen Engineering acted as a pass-through company to help move funds around for Reliance Communications, causing huge losses for banks while benefiting those accused.
Earlier in May, the first charge sheet named 16 accused persons, including RCom, five senior executives of the company and 10 bank officials.
The CBI is digging deeper into how funds were diverted and who played a part in this complicated financial mess.