CBI probes ₹1,800cr fraud case against Anil Ambani, Reliance Capital

The CBI has accused Reliance Capital, Ambani, and other unidentified public servants of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal misconduct.

The allegations stem from a financial transaction in which Reliance Capital issued secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in 2013-14.

The EPFO invested ₹2,500 crore through four portfolio managers including Reliance Capital Asset Management Limited.