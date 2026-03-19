CBI to grill Anil Ambani in RCom loan fraud case

Anil Ambani will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 19 and 20. The questioning is related to an FIR registered on a complaint by the State Bank of India (SBI) against Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCom). The SBI-led investigation revolves around allegations that RCom misused loan funds from a consortium of lenders, potentially through associated entities and in violation of sanction terms.

ED action ED attached assets worth ₹581 crore The questioning comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently attached assets worth over ₹581 crore in connection with its investigation into Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL). These companies are part of the Reliance Group led by Ambani. The ED's action, under a provisional order issued on March 11, was taken to attach land parcels across several states including Goa, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Investigation details Probe stems from CBI FIR The ED's probe stems from a CBI FIR against RHFL and RCFL, based on complaints by lenders such as Yes Bank, Union Bank of India, and Bank of Maharashtra. The agency alleges that these companies raised public funds from banks and financial institutions, with over ₹11,000 crore later turning into non-performing assets. According to the ED, funds raised by RHFL and RCFL were diverted to several group entities including Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, RCom and Reliance Capital Limited (RCAP).

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Allegations Allegations of shell entities and mala fide intent The ED has alleged that these funds were routed through several shell entities with no financial strength or business operations. This, it claims, indicates a "mala fide intent" on the part of group promoters and key persons. The agency said that cumulative attachments linked to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group have now reached ₹16,310 crore.

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