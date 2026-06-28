New rules introduced for taxpayers shifting business locations

Jurisdictional authority

New jurisdictional authority to take over proceedings

The CBIC clarified in a circular that the new jurisdictional authority will take over and proceed with all pending proceedings related to the taxpayer. This includes investigations, audits, show cause notices, and adjudications under the Central GST law. The board said any action or proceeding undertaken by the tax officer having jurisdiction over the registered taxpayer on that date (transferor jurisdictional authority) would remain valid even if they later shift to another tax jurisdiction (transferee jurisdictional authority).