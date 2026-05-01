Cboe Global Markets trims 20% workforce to focus on tokenization
Business
Cboe Global Markets is letting go of 20% of its staff as it shifts focus to what it does best.
After a big-picture review in 2025, CEO Craig Donohue said the company is streamlining, including selling its Canadian and Australian businesses sold for $300 million.
The goal? Zeroing in on fast-growing areas like financial event markets and tokenization.
Cboe offers retirements, options revenue jumps
To help with the transition, Cboe has rolled out a voluntary retirement program for US and Canadian employees age 55 and older.
Even with these shakeups, Cboe's numbers are looking up: options trading revenue jumped 33% last quarter to $467.6 million, thanks to busy markets driven by global tensions.