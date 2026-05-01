Cboe Global Markets trims 20% workforce to focus on tokenization Business May 01, 2026

Cboe Global Markets is letting go of 20% of its staff as it shifts focus to what it does best.

After a big-picture review in 2025, CEO Craig Donohue said the company is streamlining, including selling its Canadian and Australian businesses sold for $300 million.

The goal? Zeroing in on fast-growing areas like financial event markets and tokenization.