CCI asks companies to audit AI systems for fair pricing

Researchers talked to startups, tech firms, investors, and experts. They found worries about big players dominating the market and how hard it is to see what's really going on inside AI algorithms. Among startups surveyed, 37% saw a risk of AI-powered collusion; 32% were concerned about price discrimination.

CCI suggests creating an AI think tank

To help keep things fair, the CCI suggests creating an AI-focused think tank and making how these systems work clearer for everyone.

With India's AI market expected to jump from $7.8 billion now to nearly $32 billion by 2031 (and the global market heading for $1 trillion), keeping things transparent matters more than ever.