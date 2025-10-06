Farm Peace files for ₹23 crore IPO: Details here

About the startup and its financials

Launched in 2021, Farm Peace supports farmers through every step—from picking seeds to pest control—and counts Meru Cabs founder Neeraj Vishnukumar Gupta as an advisor.

In the last financial year (FY25), they made ₹79.24 crore in revenue and earned a profit of ₹6.66 crore.

Socradamus Capital is managing the IPO, which should help boost Farm Peace's visibility and fuel their next phase of growth.