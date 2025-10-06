Next Article
Farm Peace files for ₹23 crore IPO: Details here
Business
Farm Peace, a startup that helps farmers grow potatoes for chips and fries, just filed for an IPO on BSE's SME platform.
They're offering 54.24 lakh new shares at ₹10 each, aiming to raise ₹23 crore mainly for working capital and general business needs.
About the startup and its financials
Launched in 2021, Farm Peace supports farmers through every step—from picking seeds to pest control—and counts Meru Cabs founder Neeraj Vishnukumar Gupta as an advisor.
In the last financial year (FY25), they made ₹79.24 crore in revenue and earned a profit of ₹6.66 crore.
Socradamus Capital is managing the IPO, which should help boost Farm Peace's visibility and fuel their next phase of growth.