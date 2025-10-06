Next Article
SC asks RBI, SEBI to weigh in on online portal
The Supreme Court has asked RBI, SEBI, and the government to weigh in on a proposal for a single online portal where people can view all their financial assets.
This comes after a petition flagged that about ₹3.5 lakh crore in investor funds are just sitting unclaimed.
The judges have scheduled a hearing for four weeks from now to consider the responses from these authorities.
Petition suggests easy-access system
The petition suggests building an easy-access system—just complete e-KYC and you can see all your accounts and investments, no matter where they're held.
It also pushes for rules so every asset lists a nominee, and wants authorities to quickly notify companies if an asset holder passes away, making it easier for families to claim what's theirs.