SC asks RBI, SEBI to weigh in on online portal Business Oct 06, 2025

The Supreme Court has asked RBI, SEBI, and the government to weigh in on a proposal for a single online portal where people can view all their financial assets.

This comes after a petition flagged that about ₹3.5 lakh crore in investor funds are just sitting unclaimed.

The judges have scheduled a hearing for four weeks from now to consider the responses from these authorities.