AMD's stock soars on $100B deal with OpenAI Business Oct 06, 2025

AMD's stock jumped 37% in pre-market trading on Monday, thanks to a big new deal with OpenAI.

The agreement will see OpenAI deploying 6 gigawatts of AMD Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) over several years, and gives OpenAI the option to claim up to a 10% stake in AMD if certain goals are met.