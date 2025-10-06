Competition Commission of India releases report on AI's impact
India's Competition Commission (CCI) just dropped a big report on how AI is changing the game for businesses.
While AI brings cool innovations and makes things faster, the CCI is worried about companies teaming up through algorithms, unfair pricing, and a few big players taking over.
Their message: competition rules matter more than ever in this new era.
CCI's recommendations for a fair AI playing field
To keep things fair, the CCI wants companies to run self-audits on their AI systems and be more transparent.
They're planning conferences and workshops to get everyone talking about responsible tech use.
Plus, there are plans to boost their own tech tools and set up a digital markets think tank—all aiming for an AI ecosystem that's competitive, innovative, and good for consumers like us.