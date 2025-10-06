Novo Nordisk lays off 150 employees in India amid global cuts
Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharma giant known for diabetes and weight loss drugs, is letting go of 150 employees at its Bengaluru hub.
These layoffs hit junior- to mid-level roles across sales, marketing, GBS functions supporting drug development, and more.
It's part of a bigger plan announced in September 2025 to cut about 9,000 jobs worldwide—about 11% of its workforce—to save $1.25 billion each year.
Reasons behind the layoffs
After nearly doubling its staff since 2019 to keep up with demand for Ozempic and Wegovy (those viral semaglutide drugs), Novo Nordisk is now tightening up as competition heats up—especially from Eli Lilly—and with the patent on semaglutide expiring in 2026.
Interestingly, India just approved Ozempic for type-2 diabetes even as these cuts are happening.
Semaglutide's success and its impact on Novo Nordisk
Semaglutide started out as a treatment for type-2 diabetes but quickly became a global sensation for weight loss under the names Ozempic and Wegovy.
This unexpected success has supercharged Novo Nordisk's growth over the past few years.