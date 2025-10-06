Novo Nordisk lays off 150 employees in India amid global cuts

Reasons behind the layoffs

After nearly doubling its staff since 2019 to keep up with demand for Ozempic and Wegovy (those viral semaglutide drugs), Novo Nordisk is now tightening up as competition heats up—especially from Eli Lilly—and with the patent on semaglutide expiring in 2026.

Interestingly, India just approved Ozempic for type-2 diabetes even as these cuts are happening.