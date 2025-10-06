CCI calls for stricter merger, acquisition checks in AI sector

CCI's concerns about algorithmic collusion

The CCI is especially worried about "algorithmic collusion"—basically, when AI systems start making sneaky moves that limit competition all on their own.

To keep things fair in response to concerns about market power and concentration in the AI sector, the CCI is beefing up its digital team and pushing updates to India's Digital Competition Bill.

The goal: make sure AI growth doesn't come at the cost of open markets or your choices as a consumer.