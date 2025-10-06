Lenskart gets SEBI nod for ₹8,000cr IPO
Lenskart just got SEBI's nod for its IPO, making it the first Indian eyewear-only company to hit the stock market.
The listing, expected by mid-November 2025, aims to raise ₹2,150 crore ($250 million) through new shares, with the total IPO size reaching up to ₹8,000 crore ($900 million).
Funds will go into opening more stores, tech upgrades, and snapping up new businesses.
Lenskart's journey and eyewear market potential
Started online in 2010 and opening its first store in 2013, Lenskart now runs over 2,000 stores across India and another 650+ abroad.
The company turned profitable in FY25 with a net profit of ₹297 crore on revenue of ₹6,625 crore.
With more people needing vision correction and eyewear becoming a lifestyle thing, analysts expect India's eyewear market to grow at a double-digit pace over the next five years—giving Lenskart plenty of room to expand.
What's next for Lenskart?
Lenskart plans to use its IPO funds to double down on growth—think more stores and smarter tech—to stay ahead as India's demand for glasses keeps rising.
It's a big milestone for both the brand and India's retail scene.