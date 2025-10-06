Lenskart gets SEBI nod for ₹8,000cr IPO

Lenskart's journey and eyewear market potential

Started online in 2010 and opening its first store in 2013, Lenskart now runs over 2,000 stores across India and another 650+ abroad.

The company turned profitable in FY25 with a net profit of ₹297 crore on revenue of ₹6,625 crore.

With more people needing vision correction and eyewear becoming a lifestyle thing, analysts expect India's eyewear market to grow at a double-digit pace over the next five years—giving Lenskart plenty of room to expand.