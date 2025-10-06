Next Article
Gold prices soar in Delhi: Check today's rates
Business
Gold just got pricier in Delhi, with rates climbing thanks to global uncertainty and a rush of festive shopping.
On Monday, 24K gold hit ₹12,092 per gram (up ₹137), while 22K gold reached ₹11,085 per gram (up ₹125).
With the ongoing festival buzz, more people are turning to gold for both jewelry and investment.
Factors behind the price surge
Rising prices aren't just about festive shopping—experts point to global tensions and worries about inflation pushing investors toward gold as a safe bet.
Jewelers say demand for 22K and 18K jewelry is especially strong right now.
If you're thinking of buying, some market watchers suggest waiting for minor dips since this upward trend could stick around a bit longer.