Gold prices soar in Delhi: Check today's rates Business Oct 06, 2025

Gold just got pricier in Delhi, with rates climbing thanks to global uncertainty and a rush of festive shopping.

On Monday, 24K gold hit ₹12,092 per gram (up ₹137), while 22K gold reached ₹11,085 per gram (up ₹125).

With the ongoing festival buzz, more people are turning to gold for both jewelry and investment.