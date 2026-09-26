CCPA fines Amazon, Flipkart ₹10L each, JioMart ₹5L over Cyclosinone
Business
Amazon and Flipkart just got hit with ₹10 lakh fines each and JioMart with ₹5 lakh for selling a weed killer called Cyclosinone Herbicide that isn't even registered under Indian law.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) says these platforms must stop advertising the product and check their sites for other items that might break the rules.
Crop Care Federation complaint prompts accountability
The crackdown started after the Crop Care Federation of India complained that Cyclosinone wasn't legally approved or properly labeled.
Even though Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart said they're not responsible for what third parties sell on their sites, CCPA held them accountable.
The message is clear: e-commerce platforms need to double-check what they're letting people buy online.