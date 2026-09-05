CDs are making comeback as retro tech craze gains momentum
What's the story
In an unexpected turn of events, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has confirmed a major resurgence in CD sales. The trend comes as part of a larger revival of retro technology. According to RIAA's latest report, CDs generated $171.1 million in revenue during the first half of 2026, an impressive 58.6% increase from about $107.9 million during the same period last year.
Sales surge
CD sales in H1 2026
The RIAA's report further reveals that the number of CDs sold in the first half of 2026 was 17.5 million units, an increase of 45.7% from around 12 million units during the same period last year.
This growth is particularly noteworthy considering that CD sales had declined in 2025, with revenue dropping by 7.8% and units sold decreasing by an even steeper 11.6%.
Market shift
The rise of retro tech
The resurgence in CD sales is part of a larger trend of renewed interest in retro tech, including dumbphones, digital cameras, typewriters, landlines, and physical media like CDs and vinyl records.
This shift is especially apparent among Gen Z consumers, who are increasingly drawn to these devices as a way to experience a simpler era of technology.
Business response
Startups catering to the retro tech trend
The growing demand for retro tech has also caught the attention of several start-ups.
Companies like Tin Can, Ooma, and Pinwheel are now manufacturing landlines while Light, Dumb Co, Minimal and others are making non-smartphones.
Meanwhile, Gen Z consumers are buying old gadgets from thrift stores or vintage tech websites like eBay or Retrospekt.
Data discrepancy
A note on revenue changes
It's important to note that the RIAA changed its revenue calculation method in 2025, switching from estimated retail value to wholesale value.
This means the revenue figures for 2024 and 2025 aren't directly comparable.
However, unit sales, which aren't affected by this change, tell a similar story: CDs were still declining before this year's unexpected rebound.