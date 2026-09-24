CEA Nageswaran says India must step up manufacturing and services
India's Chief Economic Adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, says if India wants to hit "developed nation" status by 2047, it needs to step up its game in both manufacturing and services.
At the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave 2026, he pointed out that attracting more foreign investment is crucial, even with global challenges like climate variability and geopolitics in the mix.
Nageswaran urges investor policies, AI-proof jobs
Nageswaran called for clear policies that make India more welcoming for investors: think stable taxes and strong protections.
He also said we should focus on making our exports more competitive instead of just cutting imports.
On jobs, he highlighted how AI is changing the market and suggested building careers that work with or are protected from AI, like roles in hospitality or elder care, to help fight growing inequality as fewer entry-level jobs appear.