CEA V Anantha Nageswaran warns India of higher energy prices
India should get ready for higher energy prices in coming years, according to Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.
Speaking at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, he pointed to new global pressures, especially a recent US bill that could slap huge tariffs on countries like India if they keep buying lots of Russian oil.
This puts extra strain on India's economy and choices.
Nageswaran urges India on manufacturing, reserves
Nageswaran highlighted that India faces a tricky spot between competing global blocs and needs to be smart about its alliances.
He urged boosting manufacturing alongside services and building up reserves of key commodities so India is less dependent on imports.
He also stressed the importance of managing capital flows carefully to keep the economy steady when times get rough globally.