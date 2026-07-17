Central Bank of India posts ₹1,324 cr Q1 FY27 profit
Central Bank of India just reported a 13% rise in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, hitting ₹1,324 crore compared to ₹1,169 crore last year.
The boost mainly came from higher interest earnings: ₹9,691 crore this time versus ₹8,589 crore before.
Though operating profit dipped slightly to ₹2,186 crore from ₹2,304 crore last year, the overall numbers show the bank's finances are moving in a positive direction.
Central Bank of India provisions fall
The bank has tightened up its asset quality: gross NPAs dropped to 2.60% from 3.13%, while net NPAs held steady at 0.49%.
Provisions for bad loans shrank to ₹346 crore (down from ₹468 crore), and capital adequacy improved to 18.28%.
All in all, it looks like Central Bank is getting healthier and more stable, good news if you're keeping an eye on India's banking scene!