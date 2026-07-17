Central Bank of India posts ₹1,324 cr Q1 FY27 profit

Central Bank of India just reported a 13% rise in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, hitting ₹1,324 crore compared to ₹1,169 crore last year.

The boost mainly came from higher interest earnings: ₹9,691 crore this time versus ₹8,589 crore before.

Though operating profit dipped slightly to ₹2,186 crore from ₹2,304 crore last year, the overall numbers show the bank's finances are moving in a positive direction.