Central Bank of India's Q1 profit rises 33% to ₹1,169cr

The Central Bank of India has reported a whopping 33% jump in its net profit for the first quarter of this financial year. The state-owned lender's net profit stood at ₹1,169 crore during the period under review, up from ₹880 crore in the same period last fiscal. This stellar performance is mainly driven by an improvement in core income and a reduction in bad debts.

Financial performance Total income rises to ₹10,374cr The Central Bank of India's total income for the June quarter of 2025-26 jumped to ₹10,374 crore, up from ₹9,500 crore in the same period last fiscal. Interest earnings also saw a marginal increase to ₹8,589 crore as against ₹8,335 crore in June quarter of FY25.

Operational growth Operating profit jumps to ₹2,304cr The operating profit of Central Bank of India also witnessed a significant jump to ₹2,304 crore during the period under review. This is a major increase from ₹1,933 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank's asset quality also improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 3.13% of gross advances at the end of June quarter, down from 4.54% a year ago.

Loan performance Gross advances rise by almost 10% The Central Bank of India's gross advances rose by nearly 10% to ₹2,75,595 crore from ₹2,50,615 crore at the end of June 2024. Meanwhile, net NPAs or bad loans saw a significant decline to just 0.49%. This is a major improvement from 0.73% in the same period the previous year.