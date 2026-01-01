Centre keeps small savings interest unchanged for 7th quarter

The Indian government has decided to keep the interest rates unchanged for major small savings schemes, including the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC). This is the seventh consecutive quarter that the decision has been made. The finance ministry issued a notification on Wednesday announcing that interest rates for Q4 FY26 (January 1-March 31, 2026) will remain unchanged from those notified in the previous quarter.

Rate stability Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme offers the highest return at 8.2% The decision affects all small savings schemes run mainly through post offices and select banks. The Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will continue to offer the highest return among small savings products at 8.2%. Meanwhile, the interest rate on three-year term deposits has been retained at 7.1%. Popular schemes like PPF and post office savings deposits will continue to earn 7.1% and 4%, respectively.

Rate consistency Other schemes maintain interest rates The government has also kept rates unchanged for other instruments such as the Kisan Vikas Patra, which will offer 7.5% and mature in 115 months, and the National Savings Certificate, which will continue to earn 7.7% during the January-March quarter. The monthly income scheme will maintain an interest rate of 7.4%. These decisions come despite a reduction in the benchmark lending rate by 125 basis points over the past year.