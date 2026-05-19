Centre may receive record ₹3 trillion dividend from RBI

India's fiscal position is set for a major boost this week, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely to transfer a record surplus of nearly ₹3 trillion ($31.2 billion) to the government, according to a Bloomberg report. Last year, the payout stood at ₹2.7 trillion. The windfall comes at a time when rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions are putting pressure on India's import bill and current account deficit.

Approval process RBI board to meet later this week The RBI's central board is likely to meet later this week to approve the dividend transfer, which comes from the central bank's income on foreign exchange reserves, government securities, and liquidity management. This anticipated windfall is expected to give the Centre more fiscal room as crude oil prices remain high amid geopolitical tensions involving US and Iran.

Fiscal support External risks remain elevated due to crude oil price volatility According to K.K. Gupta, former General Manager (Credit) at the Central Bank of India, the Union Budget has set an aggressive target for total dividend inflows from public financial institutions, projecting them at approximately ₹3.61 trillion. He said these expected inflows represent a "return on government investment" that directly supports the central fiscal framework. However, he cautioned external risks remain elevated due to crude oil price volatility and geopolitical friction including tensions involving Iran and the United States.

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