Centre reviews IDBI Bank stake sale

The Indian government is looking for ways to revive the stalled sale of a majority stake in IDBI Bank . The move comes after bids earlier this year fell short of expectations. As per the Economic Times, one option being considered is lowering the reserve price by up to 20%. This would make the deal more attractive to potential buyers.

Pricing strategy Authorities explore options to determine price reflecting bank's intrinsic value The authorities are also looking at ways to make a deal feasible by determining a price that reflects the bank's intrinsic value. This would mean reducing dependence on its market price. The strategies are still in the early stages and could change. The government has not publicly disclosed the minimum reserve price in previous attempts to sell IDBI Bank.

Market performance IDBI Bank's shares have fallen nearly 32% this year IDBI Bank's shares have fallen nearly 32% this year, underperforming the Nifty Bank Index which has dropped 10%. The Indian government had previously scrapped bids for IDBI Bank as they were below the minimum price. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., founded by Indian-born Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, was the front-runner to buy the stake along with Emirates NBD PJSC.

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