Centre waives excise duty on ethanol-blended petrol

Fuel availability

E20 petrol will continue to be available

E20 petrol, which is 20% ethanol and 80% petrol, will continue to be available at all fuel stations. This is because most vehicles on Indian roads can run on ethanol blends up to 20%. The government had earlier reduced excise duty on domestic petrol and diesel by ₹10 per liter each in a bid to shield consumers from rising international oil prices.