Chainalysis: Cross border stablecoin volumes up 77.5% to $220.3 billion
Business
While the global crypto market has dropped 37% over the past 12 months, cross-border stablecoin volumes are actually booming, up 77.5% to $220.3 billion by June 2026, says Chainalysis.
Stablecoins (digital coins tied to regular money) are getting a boost from new rules in the US and E.U. making them more mainstream in finance.
Stablecoins used for remittances, supplier payments
People are turning to stablecoins for things like sending money home or paying suppliers; the average transfer is about $3,000.
With 4,708 new transaction routes popping up and big names like Western Union launching digital wallets for stablecoins, it's clear these digital dollars are becoming a serious part of how money moves around the world.