Chainguard $3.5B startup to expand India hiring amid AI threats
Chainguard, a $3.5 billion US cybersecurity startup, is ramping up its India presence as AI speeds up tech and cyber threats.
CEO Dan Lorenc says the company will hire beyond its current 20-person team, adding roles in engineering, product development, and go-to-market to keep pace with rising demand.
Chainguard taps India's Global Capability Centres
Indian teams are at the heart of Chainguard's global tech development.
Lorenc shared that the company wants to grow its team there and make sure it has all of the core functions represented.
The company is tapping into India's huge network of Global Capability Centres and partnering with top players like TCS and Infosys, plus cloud giants like AWS and Google Cloud.
With local talent and clients like OpenAI worldwide and Slice Bank in India, Chainguard sees big opportunities ahead.