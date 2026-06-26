Chainguard $3.5B startup to expand India hiring amid AI threats

Chainguard taps India's Global Capability Centres

Indian teams are at the heart of Chainguard's global tech development.

Lorenc shared that the company wants to grow its team there and make sure it has all of the core functions represented.

The company is tapping into India's huge network of Global Capability Centres and partnering with top players like TCS and Infosys, plus cloud giants like AWS and Google Cloud.

With local talent and clients like OpenAI worldwide and Slice Bank in India, Chainguard sees big opportunities ahead.