Chandukaka Saraf to mark 200th anniversary in 2027 amid expansion
Chandukaka Saraf, one of Maharashtra's oldest jewelry brands, is celebrating its 200th anniversary in 2027.
Started in Baramati way back in 1827, the family business now runs 19 stores across Maharashtra and Karnataka and plans to add five to seven more during the current calendar year.
Chandukaka Saraf expands with diamond focus
The expansion is all about staying in tune with what people want: think more diamonds and lighter designs instead of just traditional gold.
Even as trends shift, Chandukaka Saraf keeps its focus on quality and trust, thanks to leaders like Chairman Kishorkumar Jindatta Shah and Managing Director Samyak Kishorkumar Shah.
The brand has also been a trendsetter, introducing its own hallmark for gold purity before it was required and using tech like Karatmeters to check gold purity.