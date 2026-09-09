Chandukaka Saraf to mark 200th anniversary in 2027 amid expansion

The expansion is all about staying in tune with what people want: think more diamonds and lighter designs instead of just traditional gold.

Even as trends shift, Chandukaka Saraf keeps its focus on quality and trust, thanks to leaders like Chairman Kishorkumar Jindatta Shah and Managing Director Samyak Kishorkumar Shah.

The brand has also been a trendsetter, introducing its own hallmark for gold purity before it was required and using tech like Karatmeters to check gold purity.