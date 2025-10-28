Next Article
Chegg cuts half its workforce as revenue drops
Chegg, the well-known online study platform, is letting go of 388 employees—almost half its team—after seeing big drops in revenue and website visits.
The rise of AI tools like ChatGPT and fewer Google referrals have hit hard.
Since early 2021, Chegg's stock has plunged 99%, losing $14.5 billion in value.
Former CEO returns to lead the transition
Former CEO Dan Rosensweig is back to lead Chegg through this tough transition.
Even with these changes, Chegg says it's staying public and independent.
Chegg's model at risk
At its peak, Chegg worked with around 70,000 subject experts—mostly in India—who answered millions of student questions within minutes.
Now that instant homework help model is being challenged by new AI tech, but Chegg says it's still focused on helping students worldwide.