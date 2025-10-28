Chegg cuts half its workforce as revenue drops

Former CEO Dan Rosensweig is back to lead Chegg through this tough transition. Even with these changes, Chegg says it's staying public and independent.

Chegg's model at risk

At its peak, Chegg worked with around 70,000 subject experts—mostly in India—who answered millions of student questions within minutes.

Now that instant homework help model is being challenged by new AI tech, but Chegg says it's still focused on helping students worldwide.