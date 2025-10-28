Aadhaar rules update: 3 major changes from November 1

Starting November 1, 2025, updating your Aadhaar card will be a hassle-free process. You won't have to visit an enrollment center or stand in long queues anymore. The UIDAI has announced that you can now update details like name, address, date of birth, or mobile number online from the comfort of your home. The new rules are aimed at making Aadhaar services faster and more user-friendly.

Verification process Automatic verification with government-issued documents Previously, some corrections or updates had to be done at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra. But now, the whole process can be done online. The details you provide, like name or address, will be verified automatically with government-issued documents such as PAN card, passport, driving license, or ration card. This ensures a faster and more secure update process for your Aadhaar card.

Fee changes Revised fee structure for updates The UIDAI has also revised the fee structure for Aadhaar updates. It will now cost ₹75 to update your name, address, or mobile number and ₹125 to update fingerprints, iris scan, or photograph. However, biometric updates for children aged 5-7 years and 15-17 years are free of charge. Online document updates will be free until June 14, 2026, after which a fee of ₹75 at an enrollment center will apply.

Additional charges Home enrollment service introduced The UIDAI has also introduced a home enrollment service, which will cost ₹700 for the first individual and ₹350 for each additional person at the same address. For Aadhaar reprint requests, a charge of ₹40 will be applicable. These changes are part of UIDAI's efforts to make Aadhaar management easier and more efficient for users across India.

Linking requirement Mandatory linking of Aadhaar with PAN cards Another major change is the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with PAN cards. All PAN card holders must link their cards with Aadhaar by December 31, 2025. If you fail to do so, your PAN will become inactive from January 1, 2026, and cannot be used for financial or tax-related purposes. New applicants for a PAN card will also have to verify their Aadhaar as part of the process.