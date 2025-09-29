Chemists seek help after GST on medicines revised

What do chemists want?

With drug prices strictly regulated, these chemists can't raise prices to cover their losses and risk going out of business.

The All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD) wants the government to let them sell old stock at previous prices for three months and waive penalties during this transition.

Without support, lots of small pharmacies—especially in rural and semi-urban areas—could shut down, making it harder for people to get essential medicines where they need them most.