Cherian Thomas, BYJU's Senior Vice President, quits

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 21, 2023 | 07:45 pm 2 min read

Thomas was part of the firm for over six years

Cherian Thomas, Senior Vice President of international business at BYJU'S, has stepped down from his position. He was part of the ed-tech giant for over six years. He played a crucial role in establishing BYJU'S international team and led the acquisition of companies like Osmo, a subsidiary that generated over $100 million in revenue in FY21. He will now take up the role of CEO at a US-based mobile app developer called Impending.

Thomas left the firm last week

During his tenure at BYJU'S, Thomas achieved significant accomplishments, including leading the business of Osmo and orchestrating BYJU's expansion into the American market. He joined the ed-tech company as its first global employee and served as the Senior Vice President of international business since January 2022. Before joining BYJU'S in 2017, Thomas co-founded and sold the VC-backed startup Cucumbertown to Japanese conglomerate Cookpad in 2016. Thomas completed his notice period and officially left the firm last week.

A look at Thomas's new role

In his new role as CEO of Impending, Thomas will concentrate on expanding the product portfolio and attracting a global talent pool to strengthen and grow the company. Based in Austin, Texas, Impending is renowned for developing popular apps such as Heads Up! for The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Clear for iPhone. With his extensive background in both start-ups and international business, Thomas is anticipated to drive growth and extend Impending's presence in the global market.

