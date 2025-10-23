China unveils 5-year plan to boost self-reliance, reduce US dependency

China 's ruling Communist Party has unveiled a five-year plan emphasizing the development of a modern industrial system and technological self-reliance. The strategy is aimed at strengthening China's global position in its intensifying rivalry with the United States . The party also pledged to boost domestic consumption and improve people's livelihoods, which have been secondary to manufacturing and investment in recent years.

Leadership shift Personnel changes alongside economic policy goals Along with outlining economic and other policy goals for the next five years, Party leaders also made personnel changes. A total of 11 members were replaced, the highest turnover since 2017 amid a military corruption purge. The Chinese economy's dependence on exports during US-China trade tensions may prompt Beijing to seek a more balanced policy approach in the coming years.

Strategic focus Key priorities in China's 5-year development plan The Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee has prioritized building "a modern industrial system with advanced manufacturing as the backbone" and accelerating "high-level scientific and technological self-reliance." These goals are part of China's next five-year development plan, which will also include expanding domestic demand. However, details on how these objectives will be achieved or funded remain unclear.

Economic challenges Addressing structural imbalances within the economy China's economic growth slowed to its weakest pace in a year in Q3, with investment posting its first non-COVID decline. This fragile domestic demand has left the country heavily reliant on its export factories despite US tariffs. These developments have raised concerns about government efforts to address long-standing and deepening structural imbalances within the economy.