Tata Motors is now Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
Tata Motors just rebranded itself as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) after officially splitting its car and truck businesses.
The change, following regulatory approvals, means all trading will happen under TMPV's new code starting October 24, 2025.
This move wraps up a major demerger that kicked in on October 1, 2025.
What happens to your old shares
If you owned Tata Motors shares on October 14, you will retain your existing share (which becomes TMPV) and receive one share of TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV) for every old share—so your investment is split between cars and trucks.
The TMLCV shares will show up in your demat account within about a month once approvals are done.
Why the split was initiated in the 1st place
By splitting into two companies, Tata wants each business to focus better and grow faster in its own lane—cars or commercial vehicles.
Investors also get a clearer picture of what they're holding.
The CV side will keep using the Tata Motors Limited name and is expected to list separately in November 2025.