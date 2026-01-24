China lets Alibaba, Tencent order NVIDIA's supercharged H200 AI chips

Why does this matter?

The H200 isn't just any chip—it packs 141GB of ultra-fast memory and can process info way faster than older models (think 3.4x better for complex tasks).

It even speeds up scientific computing by up to 110 times compared to regular CPUs.

With NVIDIA's CEO betting the AI chip market could hit $50 billion soon, and rivals like Huawei gearing up too, this move could shake up the global tech race.