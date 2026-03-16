China's economy beats forecasts in surprise start to 2026

China 's economy has shown better-than-expected performance at the start of the year, with industrial production and retail sales both exceeding forecasts. However, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East threatens to disrupt this positive momentum by impacting China's export outlook. The National Bureau of Statistics reported a 6.3% increase in industrial production for January-February 2026 compared to last year—its fastest growth since September and an improvement from December's 5.2%.

Economic indicators Retail sales and fixed-asset investment also show unexpected gains Retail sales also witnessed an unexpected rise of 2.8% in the first two months of 2026, surpassing economists' median forecast of 2.5%. This marks a significant acceleration from December's 0.9%. Meanwhile, fixed-asset investment unexpectedly expanded by 1.8% during the same period after contracting for the first time on record in 2025. These figures provide an official snapshot of China's economic state this year as it usually publishes combined data for January and February to account for Lunar New Year distortions.

Trade tensions Impact of Middle East conflict on global growth and inflation The escalating conflict in the Middle East has disrupted energy markets and trade. While China is less vulnerable to an oil price shock than other major Asian economies, its export machine is exposed to threats posed by global growth and inflation. Beijing has lowered its annual economic growth target to a modest 4.5%-5%, the least ambitious goal since 1991 but from a much larger base of gross domestic product (GDP).

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