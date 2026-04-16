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Home / News / Business News / China's economy grows 5% in Q1, surpassing expectations
China's economy grows 5% in Q1, surpassing expectations
China is targeting an overall economic growth rate of 4.5-5% this year

China's economy grows 5% in Q1, surpassing expectations

By Mudit Dube
Apr 16, 2026
10:06 am
What's the story

China's economy expanded by 5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, beating expectations amid the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported this growth rate for January-March, beating a forecast of 4.8%. Amid a long-standing property sector crisis and weak domestic consumption, China is targeting an overall economic growth rate of 4.5-5% this year—the lowest in decades.

Economic indicators

Retail sales grow by 1.7% year-on-year in March

The NBS data also showed that retail sales grew by 1.7% year-on-year in March, missing a Bloomberg forecast of 2.4%. Meanwhile, industrial production rose by 5.7%, beating the Bloomberg forecast of 5.3% but slowing from January-February's combined growth rate of 6.3%. These figures come as global energy prices rise due to the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has disrupted shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz where one-fifth of world oil and gas passes through.

Impact

Potential global downturn could impact Chinese exports

Experts believe that China's diversified energy supply can buffer it from immediate shocks. However, a potential global downturn triggered by the US-Iran war could impact demand for its exports. The International Monetary Fund recently revised its economic growth forecast for China to a 4.4% expansion for 2026.

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