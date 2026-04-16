China's economy grows 5% in Q1, surpassing expectations

Economic indicators

Retail sales grow by 1.7% year-on-year in March

The NBS data also showed that retail sales grew by 1.7% year-on-year in March, missing a Bloomberg forecast of 2.4%. Meanwhile, industrial production rose by 5.7%, beating the Bloomberg forecast of 5.3% but slowing from January-February's combined growth rate of 6.3%. These figures come as global energy prices rise due to the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has disrupted shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz where one-fifth of world oil and gas passes through.