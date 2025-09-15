China accuses NVIDIA of breaching anti-monopoly laws

Investigation details

Probe into NVIDIA's acquisition of Mellanox

The current findings have prompted China to extend its antitrust investigation into the matter. The probe was launched in December 2024, with the case carrying significant geopolitical weight amid ongoing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, particularly in the semiconductor sector. The regulator has yet to disclose details of how NVIDIA allegedly failed to meet its commitments or which provisions of the law were breached. NVIDIA's shares slipped 2% in pre-market trading on Monday.