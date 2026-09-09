China sees slight August inflation rise amid weak consumer demand
Business
China's inflation nudged up a bit in August: the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.8% compared with last year, and the producer price index (PPI) climbed to 3.8%.
But even with these small gains, people in China still aren't buying much.
Consumer prices have stayed below the government's 2% target for over three years, sometimes even dropping into negative territory.
China Q2 growth 4.3% slowest
China's economy grew just 4.3% in the second quarter, its slowest pace in more than three years and lower than what experts hoped for.
Even if the government hits its growth target of 4.5%-5% for this year, it would still be one of the weakest years for China's massive economy in decades.