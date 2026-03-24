China stocks tumble on Iran war jitters: What's the impact
China's CSI 300 Index dropped 3.3% on March 23, its worst decline since the global tariff shock about a year ago, after a month-long slide, thanks to jitters about the Iran conflict.
The sharp dip has people questioning how tough Chinese stocks really are.
Potential rebound ahead
Markets are now in "oversold" territory, which in the past has often led to rebounds.
Over the last 12 months, the CSI 300 is up about 12.3% (12.28%), and analysts think it could recover some ground soon.
For young investors or anyone watching global trends, this could be a chance to keep an eye out for opportunities.
Reasons behind the drop
A big reason is that more stocks fell than rose—1,100 more decliners among 6,000 listed companies—and momentum traders piled on.
Plus, market signals like Shanghai's RSI hitting just 23 show things might have swung too far down.