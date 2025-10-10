Next Article
China tightens customs checks on NVIDIA chips amid US restrictions
Business
China is getting tougher on imports of advanced chips, especially NVIDIA's AI processors, by ramping up customs checks at major ports.
This follows a government order telling big tech firms like ByteDance and Alibaba to stop buying and testing NVIDIA products made for China.
China is doubling down on inspections for all high-end semiconductors
China is doubling down on inspections for all high-end semiconductors, aiming to cut its reliance on foreign tech.
China's AI industry is already trailing the US by a few months
China's AI industry is already trailing the US by a few months, and these new restrictions are putting extra pressure on local companies to build and use their own chips.
With about half the world's AI developers based in China, this tech standoff is a big deal for anyone interested in how global innovation is shifting.