China to restrict rare earth exports ahead of Xi-Trump meet
Oct 09, 2025

China is rolling out tougher export rules for rare earth elements and related tech, starting in December.

From then on, companies will need special permits to ship anything containing Chinese rare earths or processing know-how abroad—a move aimed at protecting national security.

The timing is interesting too, as this comes right before President Xi and US President Trump are set to meet in South Korea later this month.