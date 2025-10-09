China to restrict rare earth exports ahead of Xi-Trump meet
China is rolling out tougher export rules for rare earth elements and related tech, starting in December.
From then on, companies will need special permits to ship anything containing Chinese rare earths or processing know-how abroad—a move aimed at protecting national security.
The timing is interesting too, as this comes right before President Xi and US President Trump are set to meet in South Korea later this month.
What does this mean for the world?
China basically controls the world's rare earth supply—think 70% of mining and 90% of processing—which puts it in the driver's seat for industries like electronics, EVs, and even military gear.
These new restrictions could mean pricier gadgets or potential shortages down the line.
Plus, it's a reminder of how much global tech depends on just a few players—and how trade tensions can ripple into everyday life.