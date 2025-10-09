Infosys to announce Q2 results on October 16
Infosys is set to reveal how it performed from July to September 2025, with results dropping on October 16 at 3:45pm IST.
This update comes as the IT sector faces a tough growth phase, though Infosys did report a solid 9% jump in net profit last quarter, hitting ₹6,921 crore.
Press conference, earnings call after results
Right after the numbers are out, there's a press conference at 4:15pm IST for media questions, followed by an earnings call with global investors at 5:30pm.
Both events will be streamed live and later posted online for anyone who wants the details.
₹18,000 crore share buyback approved by board
Infosys also greenlit a massive ₹18,000 crore share buyback in September, offering ₹1,800 per share—a 19% premium over recent prices.
This buyback is almost double the size of their last one in 2022 and will be open to all eligible shareholders, with details coming soon.