Tata Capital IPO allotment likely today: How to check status

The allotment status for the highly-anticipated Tata Capital IPO is expected to be finalized today. Investors can view their share allocation through the registrar, MUFG Intime India, or via the BSE website once it's available. The shares are expected to list on both BSE and NSE on October 13.

Allotment check Check allotment status through MUFG Intime India website To check the allotment status through MUFG Intime India, one must visit their website and select Tata Capital IPO from the dropdown menu. After entering either the application number or PAN and clicking on 'Submit,' applicants can see their allotment status. This method provides a direct way for investors to know if they have received shares in this popular IPO.

BSE procedure Investors can also check via BSE IPO page Similar to MUFG Intime India, investors can also check their allotment status through the BSE IPO allotment page. They need to select Tata Capital IPO from the dropdown menu and enter either their application number or PAN before clicking on 'Submit.' This method provides another reliable way for investors to confirm their share allocation in this much-awaited IPO.

Post-allotment process Refunds, UPI mandate releases by tomorrow for non-allottees Applicants who didn't get an allotment can expect refunds or UPI mandate releases by tomorrow. Successful investors will see their credited shares in their demat accounts by the same day. This process ensures a smooth transition for investors after the allotment status is finalized, making it easy for them to manage their investments in this high-profile IPO.

Subscription overview Tata Capital IPO was subscribed nearly 2x The ₹15,512 crore IPO of Tata Capital, a key financial arm of the Tata Group, was subscribed 1.96 times overall. The QIB category led with 3.42 times, followed by NIIs at 1.98 times and retail investors at 1.10 times. This strong response from different investor categories highlights the market's confidence in Tata Capital's business model and growth prospects despite the muted GMP indicating fair valuation rather than lack of investor interest.